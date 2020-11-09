Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumni have the lowest federal student loan default rate among Indiana four-year public and private colleges.
The default rate also is among the best in the nation, with a 0.2% default rate that far exceeds the state default rate average of 9.5% for the class of 2017, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
LendEDU compiled U.S. Department of Education student loan default rate information from nearly 4,500 U.S. colleges and universities.
Historically, the average default rate at Rose-Hulman has been less than 1% since 2013, with the institute also achieving a 0.2% default rate for the Class of 2014.
Rose-Hulman has an average job placement rate of 98% within six months when accounting for all graduates for each class, according to the institute’s Office of Career Services.
Its graduates receiving federal loans had the top average starting salary among Indiana colleges at between $64,000-$108,000, depending upon STEM degree, with 80% of students graduating within six years of their original enrollment according to The College Scorecard.
The institute ranked No. 28 on PayScale’s 2020-21 College Salary Report with an early career pay average of $76,600 that improves to $137,700 for alumni having 10 years of experience in their chosen career fields. Rose-Hulman also ranks No. 23 in PayScale’s latest Return On Investment Report with a 20-year return of $798,000.
