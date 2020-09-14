For the 22nd consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked by its peers as best among U.S. engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education.
The latest No. 1 ranking is featured in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges Guide, released today (Monday, Sept. 14).
The publication asked U.S. college engineering deans and senior faculty to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished). Rose-Hulman tallied a 4.6 score, tops out of 220 colleges nationwide in the category.
Rose-Hulman also earned No. 1 rankings in five academic department categories: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The school’s biomedical engineering program was ranked No. 2.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons acknowledges that, combined with other distinctions by publications and organizations, the U.S. News ranking reaffirms the institute’s standing as one of the nation’s premier colleges for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.
“The U.S. News ranking continues to highlight the strong return on investment from a Rose-Hulman education, and further attests our mission of continuous improvement to be the best in STEM education,” Coons said. “Our peers continue to recognize the excellence of our faculty, staff and students, the success of our loyal and proud alumni, and quality leadership provided by our Board of Trustees and administration.”
Rose-Hulman recently was ranked as a Best Value College and Green College by the Princeton Review, a college with a high return on investment by PayScale, and earned top marks for academic quality, quality of professors and student life by Niche.
Richard Stamper, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said Rose-Hulman works hard to maintain its No. 1 ranking by improving its academic facilities, investing in courses, and encouraging teaching excellence.
“We’re dedicated to continuous improvement in all areas of our operations. Thankfully, those efforts, including the reputation of our faculty within their career fields, haven’t gone unnoticed by our engineering education peers,” said Stamper.
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2021-22 school year is Nov. 1, 2020.
