Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked the nation’s No. 1 engineering college that’s focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education for the 24th consecutive year.
This recognition comes from U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges Guide after its annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America. They were asked to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished). Rose-Hulman tallied a 4.6 score, tops out of 230 colleges nationwide in the category.
Rose-Hulman also once again earned No. 1 rankings nationally in two academic department categories: Electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.
These rankings follow Rose-Hulman earning all-time marks for internships (No. 1), science lab facilities (No. 1), career services (No. 3), student support and counseling services (No. 3), residence halls (No. 5), and career placement (No. 6) in student surveys gathered to determine the nation’s best colleges and universities for the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons states that these resources – among several national distinctions by publications and organizations – showcase the institute’s growing national reputation as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.
“These rankings affirm what we, our alumni and corporate recruiters have long recognized – that Rose-Hulman is a special place whose innovative and entrepreneurial-minded graduates are helping solve current and future STEM challenges,” said Coons. “Our peers and students continue to value the teaching excellence of our expert faculty, our state-of-the-art facilities, and our commitment to providing personal attention to top-notch students from throughout the world. Remaining a No. 1-ranked institution takes commitment and support from many different sources. That foresight has us remaining on the cutting edge of innovation in delivering STEM education and career preparation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.