With a May 1 enrollment deadline looming, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has had a record number of applications that include a diverse and international student pool.
“I’m really pleased with the quality of our applicant pool,” said Tom Bear, Rose-Hulman vice president for enrollment management.
Prospective students for the 2023-24 incoming class have submitted a record 5,351 applications to attend Rose, up over 7% when compared to 2022.
But it’s also a competitive environment, he noted.
That competition includes public flagship universities Purdue, University of Illinois and University of Michigan, as well out-of-state private schools such as Carnegie Mellon, MIT and Case Western.
“The average student right now is applying to up to eight different colleges and universities. They have a lot of choices,” Bear said.
As of this week, about 150 students are confirmed for next year’s freshmen class, Bear said. “We’re tracking very closely with where we were last year at this time.”
“Confirmed” at Rose-Hulman means prospective students have paid a $500 deposit and secured a place in the first-year class.
Last year, the college had a first-year class of just over 600, “so I would say we are well on pace to do the same type of thing again this year,” he said. “We want to be right around that 600 number.”
Prospective freshmen are currently making their college visits, especially during spring break. “We are over 300 visits ahead of where we were last year,” from high school students, Bear said. “We’re seeing a very active campus as kids are making their decisions.”
Highlights of this year’s applicant pool are as follows:
- Women students: An all-time high of nearly 1,300 women applicants, an increase of 13% when compared to fall 2022.
- Racially diverse students: Building on last year’s growth in this area, the 2023 pool includes a record number of applicants in all areas of racial diversity, including Asian students (44% increase since fall 2021), Hispanic (35% increase since fall 2021), and Black students (11% increase since fall 2021).
The applicant pool also shows geographic diversity.
- Increases in Indiana and Illinois applicants.
- Record numbers of applicants from California, Texas, Washington and New Jersey.
- An increase of more than 15% in international applicants (when compared to fall 2022) representing over 70 countries.
According to Bear, “We’re reaping the benefits of our increased marketing and outreach efforts, expanded STEM summer program opportunities and acknowledgment about our considerable value and return on investment.”
Interest also has been high for Rose-Hulman’s summer STEM exploration programs, including Operation Catapult for students entering their junior or senior year of high school in the fall and Rose Power for girls entering the tenth grade in the fall.
