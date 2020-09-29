Rose-Hulman pavilion earns architecture honor

The stylish use of outdoor space in the design of Rose-Hulman's Mussallem outdoor dining pavilion has earned Indianapolis-based Ratio Architects an Honor Award in this year's American Institute of Architects Indiana awards.
Ratio won the award for designing the engineering college's pavilion, a fully functional and technologically integrated outdoor space that can be used year-round.
“This gentle intervention makes a powerful contribution to student social and emotional wellness,” the jurors said.
The AIA awards, according to a news release, highlight the belief that great architecture can transform not just buildings, but neighborhoods, cities, schools and businesses.
Circle Centre Mall is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Designed by Indianapolis architects CSO and Browning Day, the mall was a catalyst for growth in downtown Indianapolis. Architects designed the mall to preserve historic buildings and facades to maintain the city’s unique character while providing a vibrant mixed-use development to attract people to the city’s core.
When ALLIANCE Architects of South Bend re-imaged a 13-acre Howard Park, it wanted to honor the history of the park, while making it a modern, fun place for visitors all year long. ALLIANCE received the Honor Award in Preservation/Adaptive Reuse/Renovation. The South Bend Park has a playground, community center, ice rink and amenities for arts and events.
A jury of Baltimore architects called it vibrant and beautiful. “I love the variety of spaces and the way they are knit together,” one of the jurors said.
When you walk into the Arts Council of Southwest Indiana, it’s hard to image this once was a fur and clothing company. Hafer transformed the historic building and created a roof deck to showcase arts and host events. Mobile art gallery walls allow it to be configured in multiple settings, and it features floating display surfaces layered in front of the building’s original brick party walls.
In awarding the Evansville firm with an Honor Award, jurors said it was an extraordinary project that accomplishes what every great civic interior should, as it links the interior activity to the street and neighborhood.
LANCER+BEEBE created a “Learning Tree” that functions both as a reading nook roof support of Walnut Grove Elementary School in Bargersville. The firm received an Honor Award for its design.
