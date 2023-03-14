Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is partnering this year with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Stanford University on a semi-conductor initiative.
They are establishing the Intel-sponsored Higher Educational Initiative in Integrated Device Manufacturing.
This effort is intended to revitalize America’s microelectronics and semiconductor industry to meet future manufacturing workforce needs and make the industry more accessible to future employees, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
The initiative will bring researchers and educators from these three institutions together with industry partners to update semiconductor manufacturing and microelectronics curricula. It also will develop pathways that could potentially impact students through university coursework and broader engagement and training opportunities each year.
Rose-Hulman’s department of physics and optical engineering maintains state-of-the-art fabrication and testing equipment for teaching and research and development.
Azad Siahmakoun, founding director of Rose-Hulman’s MiNDS cleanroom facility and professor of physics and optical engineering, is co-leading the educational initiative.
Under the HIVE program, Siahmakoun will develop summer workshops for United States undergraduate and technical/community college students and their interested faculty.
This will increase skill development through training in device design, layout, fabrication, characterization, and testing semiconductor devices and silicon-based photonic integrated circuits, with an emphasis on skills needed by industry partners in the workforce.
The United States currently produces 10-12% of the world’s microelectronics. To improve upon this strategic weakness, the government’s CHIPS and Science Act appropriated $52.7 billion to revitalize the domestic microelectronics and semiconductor industry.
The HIVE program strives to assist this effort by helping to develop and expand the domestic workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.