Rose-Hulman opens ‘21-22 with 89% of students fully vaccinated

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has started the 2021-22 academic year with a record 643 first-year students, a 17% increase from last year’s class.
The incoming students joined approximately 1,500 returning students for the first day of fall quarter classes on Thursday, September 2.
The institute released its numbers last week, noting that in-person classes started with 89% of students and 86% of faculty and staff members having filed proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Unvaccinated students and employees must complete mandatory bi-weekly COVID-19 testing, under the institute’s “Rose Ready” health and safety protocols. The campus health services office continues to accept vaccination appointments.
“Our attitude towards campus health aligns with our goals as a student body – to stand alongside each other,” Student Government Association President Addison White said in a news release from Rose-Hulman. “The campus vaccination rates reflect not only Rose-Hulman’s commitment to science, but also our community’s drive to protect one another.”
White, a senior mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne, also pointed out that Rose-Hulman’s student leadership, through SGA, allocated funds last spring to promote, incentivize and educate the campus community about the COVID-19 vaccine and its benefits.
Features of the incoming class include:
• Represented are more than 520 high schools from 38 states and eight countries including China, India and South Korea
• Median high school grade point average increased to 4.06, including 73 students who were ranked in the top three of their high school class. Reported test scores increased with 50 students achieving perfect SAT or ACT math scores.
• 30% of the incoming class is racially diverse
• Increases among students from Indiana, California, and other national markets
• 20% of the students are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell Grant recipients
• Nearly 70% of the incoming Noblitt Scholars are female
“We are thrilled to welcome these new students from all over the country and the world to enjoy our vibrant campus,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons, said in the institute’s news release.
Coons noted the record increase came despite COVID pandemic challenges.
“Over the last two years, we’ve totally re-engineered our enrollment management process. It’s always been data driven, but we’ve gotten a little more scientific with our processes,” Coons said.
“We’ve also broadened our recruiting network, with alumni and the campus community more actively involved in the process, and refined our marketing and outreach efforts,” he added.
“All of these adjustments have helped us succeed this year and have put us on a pathway for sustained enrollment success in the future.”
