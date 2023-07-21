Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been cited in Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Small Employers for providing comprehensive benefits, professional development and engagement programs, and a diverse workplace.
The list was compiled to help potential job seekers assess the landscape of small employers across the country, according to a news release from the institute.
Rose-Hulman was listed 67th among 300 companies nationally across 11 industry categories that have between 200 and 1,000 employees.
The college, which has been ranked No. 1 in undergraduate engineering for 24 straight years, was one of five Indiana companies on the list.
“Our faculty and staff help create a special, caring campus community that we all cherish, so it’s very rewarding to see Rose-Hulman recognized as one of the nation’s outstanding small employers,” said Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman president.
Rose-Hulman faculty and staff have contributed to Rose-Hulman’s stature among the nation’s leading colleges for undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics, along with providing a best value and strong return on investment.
The Princeton Review cited the college in 2022 for student support, counseling and career services (No. 3 nationally) and being a Best Run College (No. 6). Rose-Hulman also was highlighted for providing the best science lab facilities (No. 1) and residence life services (No. 5).
To learn more about employee opportunities at Rose-Hulman, visit www.rose-hulman.edu/hr.
