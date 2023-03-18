Rose-Hulman alumni will share lessons learned in starting innovative entrepreneurship and sustainability enterprises during a day-long campus event April 22.
The public event, targeted to budding, mid-career and experienced innovators, will feature members of the college’s Sawmill Society network of entrepreneurial-minded alumni.
That would include Erica Buxton, a 2002 chemical engineering alumna who will present the event’s keynote address on the topic “Path to CEO.” She is president of Hello Bello, a brand co-founded in 2019 by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard that’s making premium and affordable baby products available to all parents, regardless of their family budgets.
Advanced registration is required. There is a $40 registration fee that covers attendance to all events and lunch. Rose-Hulman students with a valid ID are admitted for free.
Individuals can register at eventbrite.com/e/sawmill-weekend-registration-537694959097.
A session on sustainability enterprises will feature alumni Dean Moretton, chief commercial officer with Hydrogen Technologies; Corbet Kull, CEO with Tillable; Marty Wessler, CEO of Wessler Engineering; and Jenny Mueller, PhD, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering.
Other sessions will highlight Rose-Hulman entrepreneurship and innovation. These discussions will feature alumnus Brian Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures, an innovation workspace on the institute’s south campus; Craig Downing, associate dean of lifelong learning and professor/head of the Department of Engineering Management; professors Hossein Alisafaae, Miles Canino and Nicole Pfiester; and students Sam Blake, Ian Rose and Trilokshan Vinayagamoorthy.
All sessions will be hosted in the Mussallem Union on the Rose-Hulman campus.
For more information contact Christian Shuck at shuck1@rose-hulman.edu.
