Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked in the top 25 of America’s best value private colleges for 2023 by The Princeton Review, the college announced in a news release
Meanwhile, the college maintains the top ranking for providing internship opportunities, and top-10 rankings for career placement and career services – key elements contributing to Rose-Hulman’s continued strong return on investment.
Rose-Hulman’s Best Value Private College listing is the best among Indiana private colleges – with the Princeton Review citing three significant features in compiling its list: stellar academic quality, affordable cost, and strong career prospects for graduates.
Of more than 650 schools surveyed from fall 2022 to spring 2023, Rose-Hulman ranked first among private colleges for providing the Best Value Colleges for Internships and ninth among private colleges for Best Value Colleges for Career Placement, both based upon student surveys as well as PayScale.com’s alumni salary levels and job satisfaction.
The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book, published last fall, gave Rose-Hulman top-10 distinctions in the nation among the following categories: Best Science Lab Facilities (No. 1), Most Accessible Professors (No. 3), Best Student Support and Counseling Services (No. 3), Best College Dorms (No. 5), and Best Run Colleges (No. 6). Rose-Hulman also was listed among the Best Midwestern Colleges.
