Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has not used a student’s race to determine admission, but it increasingly has focused on character traits that lend themselves to success at the STEM-focused institution, a college official says.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
In response, one of the most commonly suggested ways for colleges to maintain racial and ethnic diversity on campuses has been to put a greater focus on character traits that shape outcomes inside and outside of the classroom, according to Rose-Hulman.
Unlike some schools that used race as part of admission decisions, “We had not used that to favor a student or to add points for a student or position a student in a different manner,” said Tom Bear, Rose-Hulman vice president for enrollment management.
Instead, “What we’ve done in the last couple years is really focus in on what are those character traits an individual brings that are important for success in a STEM institution,” he said.
Rose-Hulman looks for a student who has a passion for STEM; an inquisitive mind; initiative and a sense of responsibility.
And of course, they must meet the college’s rigorous academic standards.
“We are looking for students who challenge themselves academically in math, the sciences and even English,” Bear said. “We want to see that the students took on rigor and mastered that rigor.”
The college has worked to increase diversity on campus in recent years. “To me, that’s about building important networks and partnerships,” he said.
The college has a program called RoseSTEM, which helps prepare historically underrepresented students for STEM-focused colleges. It provides students an opportunity to attend Rose-Hulman’s summer STEM camps like Operation Catapult, Project Select, Rose Power and more.
The college partners with high schools, including North, South and West Vigo, as well as community-based organizations in the Indianapolis and Northwest Indiana/Chicago regions.
“We work with partner organizations to reach students they serve who have historically been under-represented in STEM fields, females and students of color, to help encourage their confidence and knowledge to further pursue a STEM degree,” Bear said.
In addition, the college partners with organizations on campus including the National Society of Black Engineers and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers to help recruit students.
It also reaches out to alumni.
Character collaborative
Bear is the most recent board of directors chair of the Character Collaborative, a volunteer organization that promotes character in admissions.
The collaborative is now part of the National Association for College Admission Counseling for a new character focus initiative to elevate the importance of nonacademic factors and personal attributes in admissions.
The collaborative was formed, in part, to help colleges develop measures and best practices for assessing students’ personal attributes.
According to Bear, there has been a national push that recognizes a student’s potential for success is more than academics and more than a test score or high school transcript, Bear said.
Not everyone has the same educational opportunities in K-12 — yet they may have character traits that will help them succeed.
Students come with self motivation, intellectual curiosity “and all those unique traits that help them assimilate into a community and drive their academic success,” he said.
The character collaborative focuses on emphasizing the importance of those character traits in a college selection process.
They will differ for colleges, based on an institution’s mission, culture and history, Bear said.
“What we’re trying to do through the character collaborative is have institutions talk about what are the character traits, what’s important to build our community,” he said. “Let’s communicate that to prospective students, so they can do a better job of identifying those themselves and saying, what’s the right fit. What is the right environment for me to get into so that I can succeed.”
Other colleges respond
Other Wabash Valley colleges indicated they were not impacted by the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.
Indiana State University provost Chris Olsen said, “It has no impact on us … We’ve never used race as a category in admissions.”
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College says it has not used race as a factor in admissions, although increasing diversity has been a priority.
In a statement, interim president Brennan Randolph said that the college “was founded on the value that everyone deserves an opportunity for a college education, and we have stayed true to that principle throughout our history.”
Over the past few years, the campus’s diversity, including students, faculty and staff, has grown, “and we anticipate that to continue,” Randolph said.
Expanding scholarship athletic teams has assisted in enrolling diverse students from the Wabash Valley as well as nationally and internationally.
“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision will not affect the admissions and financial aid processes of SMWC as we are committed to recruiting, admitting, educating and graduating an inclusive and diverse community of students,” Randolph said.
The Supreme Court decision does not affect Ivy Tech, which is an open admissions institution.
