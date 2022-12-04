Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is launching a new, four-year combined master’s and bachelor’s program for civil engineers
The program, called Rose Squared, is in response to a surging demand for structural engineers
It will allow students to earn both a bachelor of science in civil engineering and a master of civil engineering specializing in structures in just four years.
With aging infrastructure, regulatory changes, and increased population, demand for civil engineers continues to be high, according to a Rose-Hulman news release.
National projections show the field growing nearly 10% over the next decade, and those estimates were made prior to the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
That bill provides $550 billion in new spending in the coming years to improve the U.S. infrastructure, including bridges, ports, airports, and electric vehicle charging — all areas where structural engineers will be in great demand, particularly those with master’s degrees, which allow for more professional opportunities and higher profile projects.
“Rose-Hulman civil engineering majors are in high demand because of their hands-on experience in classrooms and internships,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.
A full 100% of civil engineering majors are placed after graduation, working for some of the top companies in the world, Coons said.
The master of civil engineering degree specializing in structures at Rose-Hulman is the latest in the R2 program, which allows eligible students to put their Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and other earned college credits to work for them.
That, and because undergraduate and graduate-level classes have the same cost, means students can complete the new program in four years at no additional cost.
The R2 program also offers a master of engineering management degree track to all majors.
In the structural engineering track, civil engineering students will have the flexibility to take graduate-level structural engineering courses during the final two years of their four-year Rose-Hulman education.
“These degrees offer incredible opportunities for civil engineers to play a major role in designing and building infrastructure and other facilities that will shape our future,” said Jim Hanson, department head and professor of civil and environmental engineering.
With more than half of Rose-Hulman civil engineering majors going on to get their master’s at some point in their careers, and that often taking two years or more, this program offers students an accelerated path to earning a master’s degree and expanding their professional possibilities and earning potential, Hanson said.
The R2 program will be available to new students beginning in fall 2023. Current Rose-Hulman students are eligible to apply to the program now.
Learn more about the programs at www.rose-hulman.edu/r2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.