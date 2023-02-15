Rose-Hulman is offering a free, daylong event for girls with an interest in mathematics on March 18 as part of its annual Sonia Math Day program.
Rose-Hulman mathematics professors and student math majors will lead activities and discussion around this year’s theme, “All Fun & Games.” The event includes free lunch and a T-shirt for students who register by March 9.
Girls interested in participating should be currently enrolled in or have taken a high school-level math course. Find out more about the event and register online at www.rose-hulman.edu/SoniaMath.
The annual event honoring Sonia Kovalevsky, a pioneer for women mathematicians, includes engaging and interactive sessions designed to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. It is sponsored by Rose-Hulman’s department of mathematics and the institute’s student chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM).
Rose-Hulman professors leading presentations and discussions will be Manda Riehl; Leanne Holder; John McSweeney; Elizabeth Melton; and Sylvia Carlisle. There also will be discussions during lunch with AWM student members and professors about careers and opportunities for women in STEM.
Parents and girls with questions about the event can contact mathematics professor Tracy Weyand at 812-877-8446 or weyand@rose-hulman.edu.
