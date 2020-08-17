Rose-Hulman honorary degree delivered to Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb accepted an honorary doctorate of humane letters August 13 from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Robert A. Coons during a campus visit.
The degree was originally awarded May 30 before Holcomb addressed the institute’s Class of 2020 during a special virtual Commencement.
Holcomb, Indiana’s 51st governor, has had a close relationship with Rose-Hulman since taking office in 2017.
In the spring of 2019, Holcomb brought the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s meeting to campus to update Wabash Valley community leaders about the state’s economic outlook and strategic plans.
Rose-Hulman has been ranked the nation’s top undergraduate engineering school for 21 straight years by U.S. News and World Report. This achievement continues to be a point of pride for Indiana, according to Holcomb.
In his Commencement Address, Holcomb asked the graduating students to “be part of something bigger than yourself.” He added, “You are difference makers, discoverers, doers, curve raisers, collaborators, innovators and inventors, and fearless force multipliers. You turn science fiction into science faction and make old predictions in Popular Mechanics magazines look outdated and obsolete. You’re the entrepreneurs, scientists, engineers, and leaders who are making our lives better.”
Holcomb’s administration has focused on improving the state’s infrastructure, battling the opioid crisis and working closely with industry and educators to bridge the divide between workers’ skills and the skills employers need. In 2019, the governor received TechPoint’s Mira Award for promoting the growth of Indiana’s technology sector.
This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
