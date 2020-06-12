After earning diplomas in science, engineering and mathematics fields, 90 percent of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Class of 2020 are preparing to begin their professional careers, postgraduate education studies or leadership ranks within military service.
The current rate is in line with past graduating classes despite today’s economic conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We anticipate still reaching our typical high 90s placement percentage by the final November reporting date,” says Rose-Hulman president Robert Coons.
“Employers and graduate schools included SpaceX, Apple, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Eli Lilly and Company, Amazon, Google, Brown University, Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University. A computer engineering major is starting with a $150,000 salary, an all-time high entry-level salary for any previous Rose-Hulman graduate.”
“Graduates with skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM], especially those creative problem solvers from Rose-Hulman, are still in demand by employers,” says Scott Tieken, Rose-Hulman’s director of career services and employer relations. “[The remaining] jobseekers among our Class of 2020 are actively interviewing with prospective employers.”
Rose-Hulman’s 2020 placement rate covers all 461 students receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees during the May 30 virtual commencement ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.