Rose-Hulman gets nearly $645K from Lilly Endowment

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a $644,873 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus.
The statewide effort is helping support colleges and universities as they provide enriching summer camp experiences for students who have historically been underrepresented in higher education. Rose’s summer camps are designed to build students’ STEM skills and knowledge by working with Rose’s faculty and students, while interacting with high schoolers from around the world.
Lilly is supporting the following programs for the next three summers: Rose Power Camp, a new camp experience for girls who want to build confidence and skill by working in innovation centers, and Operation Catapult, an immersive, hands-on STEM camp allowing students to design, build, and present a project from scratch.
More information and registration for Rose-Hulman’s summer programs can be found at https://bit.ly/3rSQUJl
“This continuing partnership with Lilly Endowment’s K-12 educational mission provides additional opportunities for our pre-college programs to encourage and inspire STEM interest and intent in high school students,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a news release..
This summer’s first Rose Power Camp will be a six-day (June 26-July 1) experience in using machines, tools, fabrication equipment, and other facilities within Rose-Hulman’s Branam and Kremer Innovation Centers and the New Academic Building.
Operation Catapult will offer three 11-day sessions this summer: June 7-17, June 21-July 1 and July 12-22. In each of these experiences high school students will be exposed through hands-on projects and lectures to the different types of engineering available for study. Teams work with faculty mentors to complete a project such as building a catapult, creating/coding a computer program using Python, designing a frisbee thrower, or creating a car that uses microprocessors and sensors to complete tasks autonomously.
Also, this Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus grant will enable Rose-Hulman to develop a new program within the Operation Catapult camp to feature specialized areas of science that students may not be aware of or have misconceptions about – such as physics, optical engineering, chemistry, and biomathematics.
