Rose-Hulman event aims to lead women into math-based career fields

A handful of mathematics professors at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology spent their Saturday showing high-school age girls there is more to math than solving for X.
The role mathematics has in art, card games, video games and other hobbies was the focus of Rose’s Sonia Kovalevsky Math Day for Girls, a localization of a nationwide event.
The Sonia Math Day is an effort to encourage women to enter mathematical sciences career fields and a celebration of Kovalevsky, the first woman in Europe to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics.
And like the barriers Kovalevsky broke in the 19th Century, assistant professor of mathematics Tracy Weyand hopes that in showing young women there is more to math than textbook problems, it will motivate them to pursue careers in math-driven fields.
“Some time in middle school, statistics show us, girls start to think they can’t [pursue a career in mathematics] or that they aren’t capable, and we still haven’t figured out why,” Weyand said.
“And I want to shatter that. I want to get that impression out of their heads and show them that they are absolutely capable of doing it.”
The idea that a career in a STEM field is unattainable because she’s a women has never factored in to Katie Collins’ interest in the subjects, she said, but events like Saturday’s are still reassuring.
“I’ve always been involved in robotics and STEM activities, most of which have been dominated by males,” said Collins, a junior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
“But stuff like this Sonia Math Day helps in that it helps me realize there are a lot of other females interested in these things and that a woman can really do it.”
Collins has attended Rose-Hulman’s Sonia Math Day event each of the three years the institute has hosted it. She said seeing women leading a STEM discussion is encouraging for her future.
“It’s been really important for me to see these female professors leading at math day, because I think we all just so used to seeing the males doing it,” said Collins, who intends to pursue a career in engineering.
“And so through events like this you get to meet other girls your age that share your passion and see women that have been successful in their fields.”
Rose-Hulman’s event was organized by the Department of Mathematics and student chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics.
