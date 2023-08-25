On Friday morning, before sweltering temperatures became too uncomfortable, Catherine Bath moved into BSB residence hall to begin her college career at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
She joined about 575 other first-year and transfer students arriving at Rose-Hulman, ranked No. 1 in undergraduate engineering education for 24 straight years by U.S. News & World.
“It’s kind of close to home but a really good engineering school,” said Bath, who’s from Kokomo. “I like smaller schools. I wanted a small community that would really help me grow and be who I want to be.”
The mechanical engineering major also wanted an academically rigorous school where she could cultivate her knowledge in the engineering field.
“I’m really excited to meet people and be in a place where everyone has similar interests to me,” said Bath, who is on the swim team.
She is the youngest of four children; her parents are Therese and Tim Bath.
“I’m excited for her. I feel this is a really good fit for her,” said Therese. “She spent a lot of time looking for the right college and I think she found it.”
Overall enrollment at Rose-Hulman is up around 3% compared to fall 2022, and it’s expected to total around 2,250 students, officials say.
For the incoming first-year students, nearly a quarter rank among the top three in their high school graduating classes within schools that recognize rankings. One in every 14 students holds a perfect math SAT score.
The class also encompasses diversity in terms of geography, race and gender.
- Students come from 40 states and 19 countries, including China, India, Ghana, Vietnam and Russia.
- 22% are either first-generation attendees and/or Pell grant recipients.
- 29% are from demographic groups historically underrepresented in the STEM disciplines.
“We’re always delighted to bring kids from all over the U.S. and all over the word,” said Tom Bear, vice president of enrollment management. “It’s fun to see that diversity of people come to Terre Haute.”
The college has continued to grow despite several challenges that include fewer high school graduates pursuing college, the lasting impact of COVID on student preparedness, and increasing cost consciousness by consumers, he said.
Despite those challenges, “We did well this year,” Bear said. Rose-Hulman continues to be well known for its academic quality and STEM programs.
The college has been able to accommodate growth in student enrollment with the addition of new academic space and remodeling, Bear said.
Elsewhere in BSB (Baur-Sames-Bogart) residence hall, Terrell Doxie of Surprise, Arizona, and Rocco Richie, from Mount Horeb, Wis., set up their room, with the help of several family members.
Doxie will major in software engineering and he’s also on the basketball team. “I feel like yesterday I was just starting my senior year of high school … I feel like I blinked and now I’m here.”
Being from Arizona, he’s used to the heat but enjoys the green landscapes he’s finding in Indiana.
Describing the first day on campus, Doxie said, “It’s crazy. It’s definitely new, but something I can definitely get used to — just a little bit of adjusting.”
He’s likes the people, environment and community at Rose-Hulman. “I’m excited for what’s ahead of me,” he said.
His roommate, Richie, is a computer science major and also will be on the basketball team.
“Rose Hulman is ranked No. 1 in many things. The community seems extremely good. I love the coach,” Richie said, describing why he chose Rose-Hulman. It’s provided him with both “the chance to have an amazing education and as well as have fun playing a sport I love.”
New students have begun orientation, and classes will start Thursday.
