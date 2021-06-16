Members of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Grand Prix Engineering team have taken their love of motorsports to Las Vegas for a game of racing in the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers competition that began Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
This is the first Rose student competition team to compete this year in an off-campus, non-virtual event.
The Formula SAE competition challenged teams of undergraduate and graduate students to conceive, design, fabricate, develop and compete with small, formula-style vehicles.
Teams demonstrate their vehicles in a series of performance events, both on and off the racetrack, to achieve high performance characteristics and meet design goals.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everything come together and see where we stack up against other quality teams,” said Ben Christiansen team member and mechanical engineering student. “This will be the payoff for all the hard work that we’ve put into developing this car.”
Each year the Grand Prix Engineering team creates a new formula-style racer with members working well into the night in the Branam Innovation Center to assemble an all-new steel chassis along with drivetrain, engine, braking, steering and electrical subsystems.
“This is a smaller-scale version of an Indy car racer, with much less engine horsepower,” said Christiansen.
Once assembled, the team tested the vehicle, first on campus and then on an available runway at Terre Haute Regional Airport — hoping to replicate conditions at this week’s competition.
In Las Vegas, the team’s car must clear technical inspections by judges before being tested for braking, acceleration and agility. Then, there will be racing events covering short and long courses and an obstacle course.
Teams earn points in each of these stages, including their original design proposal.
Grand Prix Engineering team’s drivers will be mechanical engineering students Nachi Hosahatti, Josh Selig and Rishav Khosla and electrical engineering student Tiarnan Rice.
Other team members participating in this week’s competition are mechanical engineering students Christian Cseri and Charlie Springer, along with electrical engineering students William Chong and Blake Johnson.
The team had another 10 members from a variety of academic members who contributed to design, building and testing the car during the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re a bunch of students who really love cars,” said Owen Campbell mechanical engineering student. “This competition allows us to put our engineering skills to work. It’s fun to see something we have built entirely from the ground up, completely from scratch, and having it compete against other teams.”
