Rose-Hulman earns Tree Campus honor

With nearly 250,000 trees spread throughout a 1,300-acre campus, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology continues to be recognized with the Tree Campus Higher Education designation by the Arbor Day Foundation.
This is the fourth consecutive year that the STEM college has been honored for its continued commitment to urban forest management and engaging faculty, staff members and students in conservation goals.
Rose-Hulman also had to meet five Arbor Day Foundation standards: maintaining a tree advisory committee, having a campus tree care plan, dedicating annual expenditures for its campus tree program, conducting a student service-learning project and observing Arbor Day.
Recently, as part of this year’s Earth Day, 60 Rose-Hulman students joined other volunteers to plant 120 trees within the Farrington’s Grove Historic District as part of TREES Inc.’s Keep Terre Haute Beautiful activities.
Several new trees are strategically planted at Rose-Hulman annually, according to Justin Perry, senior manager of grounds services in the office of facilities operations.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons added, “Trees create a scenic campus landscape that is one of our cherished assets. Our trees also highlight the importance we continue to place on sustainability, through campus programs and best building practices.”
Rose-Hulman is among 393 campuses across the United States and 15 in Indiana to receive the Tree Campus USA recognition this year.
More information about the program is available at treecampushighered.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.