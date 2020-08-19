Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been listed among the nation’s best colleges for career preparation, faculty accessibility, science lab facilities, and administrative operations in this year's Princeton Review “Best 386 Colleges” college guide rankings.
This year's publication, based upon student surveys, was released Aug.18. Rose-Hulman is one of the colleges profiled in the annual “The Best 386 Colleges” book.
Earlier Princeton Review publications ranked the institute 18th nationally as a Best Value College, when considering affordability before students receive financial aid and cited Rose-Hulman as a Best Midwestern and Green College.
This year’s Princeton Review student surveys featured Rose-Hulman among the top 20 colleges in the following categories:
No. 3 - Best Schools for Internships
No. 3 - Most Accessible Professors
No. 5 - Best Science Lab Facilities
No. 5 - Students Study the Most
No. 6 - Best Run Colleges
No. 7 - Best Career Placement
No. 8 - Best Counseling Services
No. 9 - Best Career Services
No. 9 - Happiest Students
No. 11 - Best College Dorms
No. 12 - Everyone Plays Intramural Sports
No. 16 - Professors Get High Marks
Rose-Hulman has earned a national reputation as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value added, and career services.
The college has been ranked No. 1 for 21 consecutive years in U.S. News & World Report’s annual college guide for institutions that are focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education. View the rest of Rose-Hulman’s rankings and distinctions here.
