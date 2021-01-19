Consistently high job placement, with excellent starting salaries, and quality career preparations provide a strong return on investment for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology graduates when compared nationally and regionally among higher education institutions.
Stacker, an online data resource providing objective expert analysis, recently ranked the specialty science, engineering and mathematics college No. 29 among America’s top 100 colleges for return on investment (ROI).
The study examined each college’s net present value and balanced today’s costs against graduates’ 10- and 40-year career earnings, according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
A major component of Stacker’s report was a study by the Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce of Rose-Hulman’s 40-year earnings, which at $1,665,000 ranks 31st nationally among 4,500 colleges and universities.
Earlier this year, DesignNews cited Rose-Hulman as No. 11 on its list of Top 25 Engineering Schools ranked by Salary, citing an early-career pay average of $76,600 and mid-career pay average of $137,700.
Rose-Hulman’s Class of 2020 Placement Report revealed a 97% placement rate within six months of graduation, covering all 467 members of the Class of 2020. The class had an all-time high $76,253 average accepted starting salary, with one graduate earning a $150,000 high starting salary – another record – while the starting salaries of several graduates in four other majors were above $100,000.
Meanwhile, Rose-Hulman ranks No. 23 in PayScale’s latest Return On Investment Report with a 20-year return of $798,000 and has been named a Best Buy in the Princeton Review’s 2021 Best 386 Colleges guide, ranks No. 19 among 2020 Business Insider’s Best Colleges For Your Money, and No. 23 as a Best Value College in America by the 2020 Niche Guide to Colleges.
Find out more about Rose-Hulman’s rankings and distinctions at https://tinyurl.com/y34tl4rc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.