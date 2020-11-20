U.S. News & World Report has ranked Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s growing undergraduate computer science program among the nation’s best for academic quality and training in areas of program languages, computer systems, theory, and data analysis and science.
For the first time, deans and senior faculty of computer science departments across the United States were asked to assess programs at ABET-accredited bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities for being outstanding (5 points) through marginal (1 point).
Rose-Hulman tied for 52nd nationally out of nearly 500 programs with a 3.5 average peer evaluation score. The institute tied with the University of Notre Dame for second among computer science programs in Indiana.
Computer science has become one of the fastest growing major courses of study at Rose-Hulman, with an all-time high number students entering the department this school year, nearly doubling the total from five years ago. Graduates have gone on to have roles in machine learning, software development and research, along with being founders, chief executive officers, chief operating officers, and chief technology officers for companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OneCause, Scale Computing and Sony Corporation.
Rose-Hulman’s computer science program placed 99 percent of all its 2020 graduates within six months, with an average starting salary of more than $90,000 and a high offer of $130,000.
In 2019, the school added data science as a secondary academic major in the program. The department also offers bachelor’s degrees in software engineering and international computer science.
Overall, U.S. News and World Report ranked Rose-Hulman first for the 22nd consecutive year among U.S. engineering colleges that are focused on bachelor’s and master’s-level education. The institute’s computer engineering program was judged first by engineering deans and senior engineering faculty, along with chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. Biomedical engineering ranked second.
