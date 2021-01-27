Rose-Hulman civil engineering students seek design project ideas

First-year civil engineering students at Rose-Hulman are gearing up to work on design projects in the spring. They are currently seeking ideas from Wabash Valley citizens, businesses and community organizations.
Typical projects include parking lot designs, solutions for drainage and traffic problems, site development layouts, floor plans for small buildings, and designs for athletic fields, playgrounds and park projects.
Each project is completed by the students in nine weeks. The spring quarter begins on March 8.
Because they are early in their college education careers, first-year students have limited engineering skills. However, they always show enthusiasm and creativity, and provide a genuine service to the community. Civil engineering professors Namita Shrestha and Matthew Lovell are expecting to have students working on 10 different projects this spring.
Persons with project ideas should contact Lovell at 812-877-8318 or send a message to lovellmd@rose-hulman.edu with a project description by Feb. 19.
