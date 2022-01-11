Rose-Hulman civil engineering students seek design project ideas

First-year civil engineering students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology are gearing up to work on design projects in the spring. They are currently seeking ideas from Wabash Valley citizens and community groups.
Typical projects include parking lot designs, solutions for drainage and traffic problems, site development layouts, floor plans for small buildings, and designs for athletic fields, playgrounds, and park projects.
Each project is completed by the students in nine weeks. The spring quarter begins on March 7.
As first-year students, the students have limited engineering skills, but they always show a lot of enthusiasm and creativity, and provide a genuine service to the community. Civil engineering professors Namita Shrestha and Matthew Lovell expect students to be working on 11 different projects.
Person with project ideas should contact Lovell at 812-877-8318 or send a message to lovellmd@rose-hulman.edu with a project description by Feb. 18.
