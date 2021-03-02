Rose-Hulman Civil Engineering Department earns 'Outstanding University' designation

The 2019-20 academic year may have been filled with many challenges, but Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering persevered and once again has been designated an “Outstanding University” by the American Concrete Institute. This recognition is based on students’ participation in concrete-related activities and educational initiatives.
This marks the 10th time in the past 11 years that the department has earned this distinction.
The professional organization annually recognizes higher education programs throughout the world for student and faculty participation in ACI membership and national conferences, and involvement in concrete-related industry events. Rose-Hulman will be recognized with 98 international honorees at the ACI’s Concrete Convention this spring.
COVID-19 health and safety precautions hindered students’ participation in many ACI student activities during the 2019-20 school year.
Students also took advantage of working with faculty on using the department’s new modular learning laboratory on campus to test large-scale concrete structures that were created as part of classroom projects. They also studied courses covering such topics as the structural design of concrete and prestressed concrete structures and structural mechanics.
In past years, student teams have participated in the American Society of Civil Engineering’s district concrete canoe competition. Faculty members also have taken groups of students off campus to visit major projects featuring innovations in concrete design and construction techniques.
Professor James Hanson has been recognized as an ACI Fellow for his achievements as a researcher, presenter, committee member and educator.
Matthew Lovell, associate professor, has received ACI’s Walter P. Moore Jr. Faculty Achievement Award for excellence and innovation in teaching.
