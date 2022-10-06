Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Board of Trustees chair and alumnus Niles Noblitt will be inducted into the Indiana Academy on Monday, the institute announced Thursday.
The honor recognizes Noblitt's lifetime of achievement and contributions to Indiana and Rose-Hulman.
The Indiana Academy promotes the advancement of Indiana through the Academy’s support of the Independent Colleges of Indiana Inc., and its member institutions.
Academy membership highlights people who live in or are from the state who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in philanthropy, business, public service, advancement of the sciences, the arts, literature, culture, and scholarship in connection with Indiana’s independent non-profit colleges and universities.
Indiana Academy membership also includes Rose-Hulman trustees Linda White, Greg Gibson and Anton Hulman George.
A 1973 biological engineering graduate of Rose-Hulman, Noblitt co-founded Biomet Inc., a medical device manufacturer located in a business cluster within Warsaw, Indiana. The company specialized in reconstruction products for orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, craniomaxillofacial surgery, and operating room supplies.
Noblitt joined Biomet’s Board of Directors in 1977 and became chairman of the company from 1986 until his retirement in 2007 subsequent to the sale of the company.
He started a five-year term in 2018 as chairman of Rose-Hulman’s Board of Trustees. This came after Noblitt had served as vice chair and trustee along with years as a supportive alumnus through advising to campus leadership and providing philanthropic support with his wife, Nancy.
Noblitt said, “I’m proud of my association with Rose-Hulman and am pleased to see the Institute become recognized nationally for what I have known since my days on campus – that it provides the core technical and educational principles, strong work ethic, leadership opportunities, and sense of community that produce graduates that become leaders in their career fields.
"I am humbled by this Indiana Academy honor in recognition of my efforts to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Joining Noblitt in being inducted into the Indiana Academy this year are Dr. D. Wade Clapp, distinguished professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine; David Findlay, president and chief executive officer of Lake City Bank; and David Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership Inc.
