Rose-Hulman Celebrates Moench Hall’s 100th Anniversary

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students, faculty and staff on Tuesday celebrated the 100th anniversary of Moench Hall, the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics college’s main educational building.
The cornerstone was laid on September 13, 1922, to mark the building’s opening and the Institute’s move from its original location in downtown Terre Haute, starting in 1874.
Special displays in a courtyard outside the building presented information to the campus community about Moench Hall’s history and future plans of a current three-year, three-phase renovation project to improve air ventilation, heating and air conditioning systems, remodel offices, and expand student services. This is the third significant renovation project in the building’s history.
There were also Moench Munch treats.
Moench Hall remains Rose-Hulman’s main academic building. It houses the following academic departments: mechanical engineering, electrical and computer engineering, computer science and software engineering, biology and biomedical engineering, chemistry and biochemistry, physics and optical engineering, mathematics, engineering management, and humanities, social sciences and the arts. There also are innovative studio laboratories that allow for a combination of classroom instruction and lab work in the same room.
The building is named after the late Herman Moench, an alumnus and long-time teacher and administrator.
Rose-Hulman is preparing to celebrate its 150-year anniversary in 2024.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
