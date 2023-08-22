Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is continuing to expand its global education outreach by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore potential future collaborations with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)-Africa, a world-class, research university based in Rwanda.
The agreement was signed at CMU-Africa’s campus within Rwanda’s Kigali Innovation City on Aug. 14, by Rose-Hulman provost and vice president for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper, and interim director of CMU-Africa Conrad Tucker.
Rose-Hulman has study abroad opportunities with 21 countries worldwide and recently increased spring and summer study courses and excursions that help teach students to be cognizant of global challenges and how to solve them in relation to their cultural, social, political and geographic factors. Also, the Global E3 program offers opportunities for Rose-Hulman students to study abroad through a consortium of more than 60 engineering colleges in nearly 20 countries.
“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with CMU-Africa. It helps us continue to build bridges with leading educational institutions worldwide,” said Robert A. Coons, Rose-Hulman president. “It’s vital for today’s students to have a truly international perspective. Our global programs provide eye-opening experiences for all students on and off campus.”
Coons pointed out that the agreement brings together two highly respected science, technology, engineering and mathematics institutions: Rose-Hulman, top ranked for undergraduate-level studies, while CMU-Africa is a world-class, research-oriented university that currently offers graduate degree programs in electrical and computer engineering, information technology and engineering artificial intelligence.
“Rose-Hulman and CMU-Africa share an environment of excellence in STEM education that prepares their graduates to have a lasting impact on their communities and across the world,” said Tucker, a world-renowned researcher on machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, and biomedical engineering and a 2004 Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering alumnus. “We’re hoping that Rose-Hulman students and faculty can join us in this important journey as we educate future transformational leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.”
Established in 2011 in partnership with the Government of Rwanda, CMU-Africa is committed to producing creative and technically strong engineers, trained in the African context, and prepared to make a transformative impact in their communities and the world.
