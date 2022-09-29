Rose-Hulman building earns certification

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s New Academic Building has become Indiana’s first building to earn full WELL Certification for design and technology.
The 70,000-square-foot, $29 million building has earned Silver level WELL Certification, a pioneering building program established by the International WELL Building Institute. A third-party certification body for WELL conducted a series of inspections to ensure that the building met all IWBI WELL v1 Certification performance requirements regarding air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort and mind features that impact human health and well-being.
“Earning WELL Certification for our New Academic Building showcases our commitment to implementing sustainability, health and wellness building standards across campus,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “This had been a strong commitment from our Board of Trustees and administration when planning the project, the architects and engineers in designing the building, and our facilities staff in working throughout the certification process.”
Opened for the start of the 2021-22 school year, the three-story New Academic Building has design, fabrication and rapid prototyping areas, classrooms, state-of-the-art chemistry and biochemistry laboratories, a food science research lab and student-faculty collaborative workspaces.
The building’s architect, RATIO Design, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing consulting engineers, R. E. Dimond & Associates, both from Indianapolis, incorporated best practices in design and construction in a people-first approach concerning aspects inside and outside the building. The building’s construction was managed by Garmong Construction Services of Terre Haute.
Rose-Hulman’s Silver level WELL Certification is valid through September of 2025, with yearly review.
