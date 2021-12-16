Rose-Hulman boasts 99% placement rate

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has a 99% placement rate for its Class of 2021, the college reported this week.
Of the 431 Class of 2021graduates, 426 have been placed within six months of graduation, with an average starting salary of $73,800 and a highest reported offer of $145,000.
The placement rate showcases the top-ranked STEM institution’s return on investment, officials say.
“Career preparation and return on investment have been long been hallmarks of a Rose-Hulman education, leading to successful careers for our alumni throughout the world,” says Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Employers have come to value the qualities that our alumni bring to their companies.”
That return on investment extends beyond the institution’s placement rate.
The most recent PayScale report lists Rose-Hulman in the top 1% in the nation and No. 1 in Indiana in return on investment (ROI). Credible, a financial technology company, ranked Rose-Hulman No. 19 in the nation in its list of top-25 universities with the best return on investment.
A Princeton Review student survey earlier this year ranked Rose-Hulman No. 1 for internship opportunities and No. 8 for career services nationally among private colleges and universities – qualities that lead to a history of strong job and graduate school placement. Rose-Hulman has also been ranked as the top undergraduate STEM college by U.S. News & World Report for the past 23 years.
According to Scott Tieken, Rose-Hulman director of career services and employer relations, “We work with students from their first year on campus through them becoming alumni – searching for internships, full-time employment opportunities, and graduate school acceptances. That attention also centers around building relationships with employers and graduate schools, and bringing new opportunities to help students realize their career aspirations.”
Rose-Hulman’s annual placement rate is based on a review of all 100% of the institute’s graduates, Tieken said. "This is different than the approach of most other colleges which base their placement rates upon a 50% to 60% knowledge rate of all members within a graduating class," states a college news release.
Companies extending the most job offers to Class of 2021 members were Allison Transmission, Cleveland-Cliffs (formerly ArcelorMittal), Collins Aerospace, Data Centric Solutions, DMI, Eli Lilly and Company, James Hardie Industries, Kiewit, Milwaukee Tool, Naval Surface Warfare Center (Crane, Indiana), Texas Instruments, and Raytheon.
