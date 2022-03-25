Rose-Hulman Army ROTC Unit earns MacArthur Award as Nation’s Best

The nation’s top-ranked undergraduate engineering college also has the country’s No. 1 Army Reserved Officers’ Training Corps unit.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Wabash Battalion ROTC unit has earned this year’s MacArthur Award as the top program in the military branch’s 7th Brigade, along with being selected as the Army ROTC program’s candidate for the overall Department of Defense ROTC and Partner Institution Excellence Award.
The 7th Brigade is a region with Army ROTC units at 38 universities and colleges in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, and Tennessee, while the battalion stood out among 275 units nationally within the military branch.
Rose-Hulman’s unit is now competing against designated Navy and Air Force ROTC finalists for the DoD national honor, being announced later this spring.
Col. Brent Clemmer, Army ROTC’s 7th Brigade commander, stated, “Rose-Hulman has earned distinction for producing some of the Army’s best engineers. Its cadets have distinguished themselves exceptionally well during the past year across the variety of criteria. They consistently stand out among the best cadets regionally and nationally.”
The U.S. Army Cadet Command recognized the unit’s achievements during the 2020-21 school year for readiness training and commissioning lieutenants for military service. Award-winning programs best represent the Army’s ideals of Duty-Honor-Country and the legacy of leadership as practiced by General Douglas MacArthur, according to Army ROTC award guidelines.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons points out that Wabash Battalion cadets wear a patch on their uniforms that highlight “Leadership Excellence.”
“You can’t get leadership excellence without a lot of hard work,” Coons noted. “This (MacArthur Award) recognition is for all the work you do every day to develop leadership excellence. It is about the hard work you put into your studies; the work you’re doing at six in the morning to prepare physically; the extra work you put in on Wednesday evenings to learn tactics and leadership. But even more than that, it’s about the teamwork that you cultivate in this great program.”
Rose-Hulman’s portion of the battalion has 31 scholarship student cadets and five other students participating in unit activities. This year’s senior cadets are Griffin Altmix, Nick Barr, Landen Berlin, Samuel Dickinson, Drew Gearhart, Tristen Maesch, Alec Teichmann, Samuel VanDendurgh, and Ryleigh White. They will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army during Rose-Hulman’s Commencement weekend May 27-28.
Rose-Hulman has one of the nation’s original Army ROTC programs. Shortly after its founding in 1874, the college hosted a Student Army Training Corps unit and had an active role in training engineers and mechanics for Army service during World War I. An official Army ROTC unit became active in 1917, after ROTC was authorized by the National Defense Act of 1916, and graduated its first commissioned officers in 1922.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
