Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has reached a milestone with its 25th consecutive year as the No. 1-ranked undergraduate engineering college in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Guide.
The latest ranking follows the national publication’s annual survey of college engineering deans and senior faculty across America to assess higher education institutions focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level engineering programs.
According to a news release, Rose-Hulman outscored a total of 272 colleges in the category, including Harvey Mudd College (California), Olin College of Engineering (Massachusetts), and the United States’ Army, Naval and Air Force military academies.
The institute also earned No. 1 rankings nationally in three academic department categories this year: Civil engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The computer engineering program ranked No. 3.
“Being on top of the U.S. News’ ranking for 25 years highlights our continued efforts to bring innovations into the classroom, with enhanced technology, new academic programs designed to meet present and future needs, and faculty with expertise in a variety of areas,” RHIT President Robert A. Coons said in the institute’s news release.
The recognition follows the college being cited for the first time in student surveys by Wall Street Journal’s Best Colleges in America guide as No. 17 overall in the nation, first for learning opportunities and learning facilities, second for the likelihood of students recommending the college to others, and fourth for career preparation.
Also, Rose-Hulman was featured in the 2024 edition of the Princeton Review’s Best 389 Colleges guide as the No. 1 college for internships among private colleges and universities, while being a top-10 college for career placement and career services. The college also was listed among the Best Value Colleges, Best Midwest Colleges, and Best Green Colleges.
