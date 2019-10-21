Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has added data science as a secondary academic major.
Data science combines science, mathematical algorithms and computer science principles to extract knowledge and insights from data. The new course of study is offered by departments covering computer science, software engineering and mathematics, but it is available to students in all major courses of study offered by the institute.
Students also can earn a multidisciplinary minor in data science. For more about the new program, visit www.rose-hulman.edu/datascience.
The new major will provide students with in-depth hands-on experience in data engineering, data analysis, machine learning and artificial intelligence, said program coordinator Sriram Mohan, associate professor of computer science and software engineering. He said analysis of other college data science programs shows Rose-Hulman will better prepare students for careers in these areas by requiring more fundamental courses, more advanced electives and a capstone experience that’s focused on data science.
“Data science is revolutionizing organizations, and graduates with data science and analytic skills will be critical to the future of the world’s economy,” Mohan said in a news release.
