Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on Wednesday announced it is offering students of all academic majors the opportunity to add a minor in cybersecurity.
A special emphasis of the new minor course of study, starting in 2023-24, is providing cybersecurity skills outside of the normal computer science and software engineering program, whose students already become familiar with some cybersecurity issues through coursework.
“We are excited to offer a new minor in cybersecurity,” Rick Stamper, provost and vice president of academic affairs," said in a news release. “Computers are integrated into most products and services that engineers design today, so it is important that engineers from all majors are prepared to create systems that are secure from cyberattacks.”
Rose-Hulman’s nationally ranked computer science and software engineering major is already designed to give students a solid foundation in computer science, with the ability to customize their coursework to create a cybersecurity emphasis.
“Chemical and mechanical engineers, along with other STEM majors, should know how their designs are impacted by the computers that help automate the machines and critical infrastructure they build,” said Sid Stamm, associate professor of computer science and software engineering.
Several Rose-Hulman alumni have put their cybersecurity knowledge to work at well-known companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Google, Airbnb, Groupon and Salesforce. They also work for government contractors like Northrup Grumman, and government agencies.
