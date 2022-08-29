Rose-Hulman a best value says Princeton Review

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received top rankings for its career services, science lab facilities, faculty accessibility, residence halls and student support and counseling services — elements making the institute a Best Value College as selected by The Princeton Review.
The education services company annually surveys students to develop rankings in 50 categories covering areas within academic offerings, cost/financial aid, career placement, graduation rates, and student debt.
This year, Rose-Hulman earned top-20 rankings and distinctions in the following categories:
No. 1 – Best schools for internships (private schools).
No. 1 – Best science lab facilities.
No. 3 – Best career services.
No. 3 – Best student support and counseling services.
No. 5 – Best college dorms.
No. 6 – Best career placement (private schools).
No. 6 – Best run colleges.
No. 12 – Best value colleges w/o aid (private schools).
No. 20 – Best value colleges (private schools)
Best Value Colleges
Best Midwestern Colleges
These are reasons why Rose-Hulman was again chosen to be featured in the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges” book.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said the latest rankings highlight the continued investment in campus programs and facilities.
“We’re especially encouraged to see The Princeton Review give us our highest-ever rankings in the areas of science facilities, career services, student support and counselor services, and residence life,” Coons said.
Rose-Hulman is consistently recognized for its return on investment and providing a best value. At least 94% of Rose-Hulman students complete one internship, co-op or research experience during their college careers, with 70% having two experiences. The 10-year placement rate for all graduates is 98% within six months of commencement.
