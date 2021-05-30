Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology celebrated commencement Saturday, awarding 416 bachelor’s and master’s diplomas to the class of 2021.
“Class of 2021, you were born at the dawn of a new century and you now enter your careers at a time when the need for excellent scientists, engineers and mathematicians has never been greater,” said President Rob Coons as he addressed graduates during the ceremony. “I know you will work hard, break down barriers, and make our world a better place, no matter what career you pursue.”
It’s challenging enough to graduate from Rose-Hulman, but to do so in the midst of a pandemic, with all of the hardships that entailed, is truly amazing, Coons said.
Several graduates from the class compiled stellar academic records while students. Two of them are Terre Haute natives.
Grant Stamper, a Terre Haute native and graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, received a degree in biology and will enter medical school at Indiana University. Stamper became an emergency medical technician and is a volunteer firefighter at the Sugar Creek Fire Department in West Terre Haute, where he has put in more than 500 hours of service in the past year alone.
Stamper received the Herman A. Moench Distinguished Senior Commendation award, which goes to the outstanding graduate who best exemplifies the characteristics of honesty, self-discipline, compassion and moral conviction and has been influential in making Rose-Hulman a better place.
“I’ve always seen this coming. I’ve been on this campus since I was a baby,” said Stamper, the son of Richard Stamper, provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman.
Another Terre Haute South graduate, Jarvis “JJ” Faught II, has been vice president of the South Asian Student Alliance. He received a civil engineering degree. A member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps, he will enter active duty in the Medical Services Corps as a Second Lieutenant and be stationed in South Korea where he will lead a platoon. His short-term plans are to get into preventative medicine and specialize in environmental science and engineering, with a long-term goal of entering medical school to specialize in sports medicine.
A member of the Alpha Chi Sigma professional chemistry fraternity, Faught delivered the farewell address Saturday.
Invited to take the processional walk with the graduates was Sue Dayhuff, also of Terre Haute. At age 78, she is retiring from RHIT after 37 years of service as administrative assistant to the electrical and computer engineering departments. She is the department’s second administrative assistant in 71 years, serving only behind Mildred Smith, who was in the position for 34 years and was 80 when she retired.
“I’ve seen so many changes and I love it here. I really don’t want to retire, and I thought that maybe I should hang on for two more years — just to beat Mildred’s record, but it’s time for me to go,” she said.
Patricia Giraldo, senior class president and an electrical engineering graduate from Fort Wayne, said that all of those long nights studying, four-hour final exams and endless projects finally paid off.
“But those memories will fade. It’s moments like the 2 a.m. study breaks, mattress surfing down the hallway, homemade indoor slip-n-slides, winning championship after championship and getting ‘laked’ on your birthday that will stay with us for years after we leave,” she said.
Team Penske President Tim Cindric and Steel Dynamics President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Millett were presented with Doctor of Engineering honorary degrees. Cindric, a 1990 mechanical engineering Rose-Hulman alumnus, also presented the commencement address.
“Throughout your career, and your life for that matter, your reputation will always be your biggest asset. A positive reputation doesn’t guarantee success but it’s a major ingredient for reaching your goals in life and it is really the biggest thing you have to offer when you are climbing life’s ladder,” Cindric said. “A positive, can-do attitude, combined with the courage to make an informed decision, will take you far. Not everyone gets it right the first time. This is why you have to strive to operate in an environment where one can fail, as failure is sometimes the best teacher.”
Graduates of Rose-Hulman, a nationally recognized engineering college, are highly sought after in the workplace. College officials emphasize that 88% of graduates go directly into the workforce with excellent jobs.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.