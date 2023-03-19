Rose Giving Day this year fell on Pi Day (March 14 or 3.14), and the math worked out very well for Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Alumni, friends and supporters of the institute contributed a record $508,607. The total surpassed the previous record of $491,180 set in 2022. A total of 590 individual gifts were contributed.
Several donors helped spur the giving with matching gift challenges. Those included Jane and Dave Hummel and Katherine and Jim Umpleby in supporting the Rose Prime program, which provides opportunities for select students to get an early start on their college experience.
Ray Lepp offered a generous matching gift to support the Rose-Hulman Rocketry Club. Frank Huff contributed a matching gift to support Rose-Hulman’s greatest needs, while Becky and Frank Levinson donated toward Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Analysis and Design curriculum.
Lyle Carlson donated to developing Cybersecurity initiatives. Dana and Jon Pierson contributed a gift in support of athletics. President Robert A. Coons and his cabinet also supported the day with matching gifts.
This was Rose-Hulman’s fourth Giving Day event, with each year surpassing the previous in total donations. The 2021 event brought in $331,900 through 533 individual gifts, while 2020 raised $320,590 from 450 gifts.
