The role mathematics has in solving puzzles and games will be featured as part of a nationwide Sonia Kovalevsky Math Day for Girls event Feb. 19 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sessions will be conducted in room O-157 of Olin Hall on the Rose-Hulman campus.
Mathematics professors and student math majors annually invite high school girls to campus to participate in engaging and interactive sessions in hopes of encouraging their interest in mathematical science career fields.
The event pays tribute to Sonia Kovalevsky, a pioneer for women mathematicians.
The free event is sponsored by Rose-Hulman’s Department of Mathematics and the institute’s student chapter of the Association for Women in Mathematics.
Rose-Hulman mathematics professors leading presentations and discussions in graph theory, cryptography and other topics will be Manda Riehl, Leanne Holder, Tim All, and Joshua Holden.
There also will be discussions during lunch with AWM student members and professors about careers and opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Girls interested in participating in the event should be currently enrolled in or have taken a high school-level math course. Find out more about the event and register online at www.rose-hulman.edu/SoniaMath.
Health and safety protocols required face masks always being worn properly by event participants in the classroom. Social distancing will be required during lunch.
Parents and girls with questions about the event can contact mathematics professor Tracy Weyand at 812-877-8446 or weyand@rose-hulman.edu.
