Two musicians will perform at Boot City Opry to recreate the music from the 50s music scene.
Eric Brown and Jenn Cristy will go back to the “roots of rock” with a blend of country, blues and R&B at 7 p.m. June 18.
Brown is a writer, performer, producer and guitarist. Cristy is a singer/songwriter, award-winning pianist and an alum of John Mellencamp’s band.
Their music will nod to Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley among others.
For more information or to reserve tickets, call 812-299-8521.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available only at the Boot City office, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area and at the door the day and night of the show.
