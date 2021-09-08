Rolling slowdowns on I-70 eastbound in Putnam County scheduled

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced there will be rolling slowdowns on Interstate 70 in Putnam County beginning Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
If not completed these closures will occur on Monday.
These will take place between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day at the 44.5 mile marker, which 3.5 miles east of U.S. 231, the Cloverdale Exit.
This is for the contractor to deliver stone and rip rap for headwall construction.
The contractor plans overnight left lane closures in this same location on Thursday for concrete pouring operations beginning after 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday.
Temple & Temple Excavating & Paving Inc. was awarded this $312,890 contract. This project is a small structure replacement on I-70. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-November.
INDOT encourages drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
