The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a rolling closure on U.S. 231 under I-70 beginning about 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3,weather permitting.
The closure is scheduled to last approximately 15 to 20 minutes. This is for the contractor to set a temporary bridge structure in the median of I-70.
I-70 traffic should not be affected by this activity and all interchange ramps will remain open at Exit 41. Indiana State Police will be assisting.
This project was awarded to Force Construction Co. for $6.6 million. The I-70 Bridges over U.S. 231 at Exit 41 will be rebuilt. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall of next year.
