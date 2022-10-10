The Town of Rockville is conducting a six-question survey regarding the Town’s water distribution system for use in obtaining a possible grant for an upcoming improvement project.
The survey's questions pertain to residents' concerns and views on past and existing water usage, service and quality.
All Rockville water customers are urged to go to participate in the survey. It can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RVILLEWATER. The survey closes on Nov. 1.
Residents with questions or comments, or needing assistance can contact Rockville town liaison Jeff Eslinger at 765-592-4999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.