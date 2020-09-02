A Rockville police officer faces criminal charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an Indiana State Police investigation.
Misdemeanor charges against Derek Cerny, 47, of Terre Haute, were filed Friday in Parke Circuit Court in connection with an incident April 3, according to court records.
An initial hearing is set for Oct. 19.
Cerny has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the criminal case, police said.
Cerny had previously worked for the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy, but was arrested in December 2011 on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He was a six-year veteran of the sheriff’s department at that time.
