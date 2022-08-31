Rockville First United Methodist Church will hold a bicentennial celebration Sunday.
The public is invited to the event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church located at 128 N. Market St. in Rockville. Music, memorabilia and historical presentations will be a part of the program, the church announced in a press release. A history book has been printed and will be available for purchase. Former pastors will also be recognized.
The regular Sunday morning service will be held at 10 a.m. The congregation will share a meal after worship in Fellowship Hall prior to the celebration.
The congregation originated in 1822, with the first gatherings taking place on the square. While the congregation is 200 years old, the current building dates to the late 1860s. With the church building recently receiving updates, Sunday’s celebration will mark the reopening of the renovated sanctuary.
