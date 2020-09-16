Rockville man faces rape, sexual battery charges

A Rockville man faces charges of rape and sexual battery in connection with an Aug. 26 incident at a local drive-in theater.
Thomas Warren Nicholson Jr., 23, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Sept. 6 following an investigation by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy reported he was called to Union Hospital Aug. 27 after a female went to the emergency room for an examination. The female told police she went to the drive-in with friends, and Nicholson repeatedly touched her without her consent.
During a forensic interview at Susie's Place, the female said she and her friends got out of the car and laid on the ground on a blanket to watch the movie. The female said Nicholson then placed a handgun on the blanket near her head and got on top of her and assaulted her.
One of the female's other friends told police she saw the incident and forced Nicholson to stop.
When the group returned to the Rockville area, the female said, Nicholson again tried to force her to perform sex acts. The female said she drove home and later reported the incident to a family member.
The criminal case is pending Vigo Superior Court 6. Bond for Nicholson is set for $35,000, cash only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.