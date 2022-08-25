Rockville man badly hurt in hit-and-run

Parke County deputies are investigating an apparent hit-and-run collision that left a 60-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Robert "Jack" Johnson of Rockville was found alongside U.S. 36 about two miles west of Rockville with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.
Details leading up to the crash are still under investigation, but deputies are seeking information on a gray Ford truck driven by a while male in his 20s. It fled the collision site eastbound through Rockville.
Robertson suffered serious injuries and was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital, the sheriff said.
