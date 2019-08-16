Rockville man arrested on child seduction charges

A Rockville man who had been involved in the Bellmore Fire Department's cadet program faces child seduction charges.
John P. Staggs, 55, was arrested Thursday by Parke County deputies and booked into the county jail on two Level 5 felony counts of child seduction, according to the sheriff's office. Clay County deputies assisted in the arrest. Bond is set at $15,000 cash.
In a statement to the media, the Bellmore Fire Department said it first learned of allegations warranting investigation by the sheriff's department the evening of Aug. 10, suspended Staggs as a firefighter on Aug. 11 and terminated him on Aug. 13.
The department confirmed Staggs had been an adviser in the department's cadet program.
