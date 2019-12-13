A Rockville man has been arrested on a charge of child seduction following an investigation into a Wednesday incident.
Gale Williams, 65, was booked into the Parke County Jail and is being held on $15,000 bond.
Parke County Sheriff's deputies began an investigation into an allegation of inappropriate toughing of a juvenile female at a rural Rockville residence. Williams was interviewed that night and arrested.
Williams appeared in Parke Circuit Court on Thursday where Judge Sam Swaim set a March 10 trial and a Feb. 20 hearing in the case. Child seduction is a Level 5 felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.