A Rockville man faces a charge of resisting law enforcement after a police pursuit Tuesday night in Parke County.
Brandon A. Pruitt, 33, was arrested following an incident that began on U.S. 36 when sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a man trying to destroy a gas pump. The man left the gas station traveling westbound, and a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Paradise Bay.
Pruitt refused to stop and the pursuit reached speeds of 95 mph, police said. A second deputy deployed stop sticks in the area of Bryant Drive on U.S. 36.
Pruitt attempted to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times, according to police.
Pruitt was arrested and booked into Parke County Jail.
